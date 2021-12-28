Mobile says MoonPie drop and NYE celebrations are a go amid omicron concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile MoonPie drop officials made the decision today to let all plans for NYE go on as planned.

Officials with the event met today to discuss what was best for the celebrations. Things are fully a-go right now due to all of the events being outdoors, following along with MCHD recommendations, but they say this is a flexible plan and if anything changes this week NYE Celebrations could change and are fluid.

If all goes according to plan, festivities will include the usual NYE traditions like cutting the world’s largest moon pie, second line parade, live music and of course, fireworks as the infamous Moon pie drops.

This contingence meeting coming on the heels of the Mobile County Health Department announcing the omicron variant has been detected in the county. The newest report showing positive cases nearly tripled in the week of Dec. 25.

Some Mobile residents are happy these concerns are on event planners minds. One of those residents, Kennedi Franklin said “Hopefully with COVID going on they have more safety precautions with new years. It makes me feel better about coming out here and be able to watch the moon pie drop.”

The event schedule is as followed:



8:00 PM: RESOLUTION WALL

8:00 PM: THE PORT CITY SECONDLINERS

8:30 PM: CUTTING OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST MOONPIE

8:45 PM: SECOND LINE PARADE

9:00 PM: OPENING REMARKS

9:15 PM: OPENING ACT

11:00 PM: TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE

MIDNIGHT: MOONPIE DROP, FIREWORKS, LASER LIGHT SHOW

You can find more information on the event here.