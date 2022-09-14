MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s most popular hotels has been nominated for the USA Today’s Top 10 Best Haunted Hotels. Malaga Inn could be one of the top 10 if the hotel gets enough votes.

Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhouses by two brothers-in-law, according to the hotel’s website. The townhomes eventually were sold out of the family and changed owners many times before being purchased by the current family in the 1960s. The hotel is also home to underground tunnels, which the owner believes were used during the Civil War as a hiding place for soldiers

According to USA Today’s website, Malaga Inn is the home of a ghostly woman who has been seen pacing the balcony of Room 7. Other guests have seen chandeliers swinging and lights turning themselves on and off.

Of course, if you stay at the Malaga Inn, you are probably aware that people think we are haunted. While we haven’t seen any specters wandering our halls, some guests swear they have seen and heard creepy things. After a long day looking for ghosts, you might just find one in your room at the Malaga Inn! Malaga Inn website

In 2020, Second Sight Paranormal TV and Ericka Boussarhane, a psychic medium, stayed the night in the hotel. The visit was turned into a short film called, “The Haunting of Malaga Inn.” The film can be purchased on Amazon’s website.

Insider said Malaga Inn was the Most Haunted Hotel in Alabama in September 2021.

The hotel is competing against other famous hotels, including The Stanley Hotel in Colorado, the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Massachusetts, The Hollywood Roosevelt in California and the 1886 Crescent Hotel in Arkansas. To vote for Malaga Inn to be one of the top 10 hotels click here. Voting for the Most Haunted Hotel ends on Sunday, Sep. 18.