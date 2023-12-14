HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A woman accused of causing the death of her 19-year-old son, who suffered from spina bifida, is out on bond.

Karen Tysinger Halstead, 43, was released from the Henry County Jail on Tuesday, December 12 on a $90,000 bond.

Halstead was arrested in October and charged with one count of Abuse of a Corpse after the severely decomposed corpse of her 19-year-old son, Logan Halstead, was found in an overturned freezer in what used to be the backyard of her home. She was arrested alongside her husband, 44-year-old Michael Shane Halstead.

After a continued investigation, the Halsteads were charged with an additional one count of Reckless Manslaughter, a Class B felony, each. Documents for the new charge stated it was brought against the couple for “constantly disregarding treatment for Logan Halstead.”

Not long after Karen Halstead’s arrest, her attorneys began fighting for a lower bond. After the couple was charged with manslaughter, Judge James Peterson reduced her bond from $275,000 to $90,000.

On Decmeber 11, Judge Peterson lowered Micheal Halstead’s bond to $100,000 total. He was also initially facing a $275,000 bond. Sheriff Eric Blankenship says Micheal has not bonded out as of Wednesday afternoon.