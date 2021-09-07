Moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, every single person across the state were encouraged to pause and take a moment of silence.

At 12 o’clock across the state of Alabama, people were encouraged to stop and reflect on the close to 12,400 people who have lost their lives due to COVID.

“Being able to focus on the individual makes it much more personal, and I think it recommits all of us to a struggle that is probably going to go on for a bit longer,” Dr. Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson is with the Alabama Hospital Association said being more than 18 months into the pandemic, the association felt they needed to shift gears. He said this pandemic has been the most difficult challenge, both Alabama hospitals and the state have ever had to face This is why they wanted to put a face to the names of those who have passed.

“It’s one thing to talk about 12,000 people dying,” Williamson said. “It’s another thing to talk about your neighbor, or your grandmother or your child dying from COVID.”

Dr. Williamson tells WDHN News every single death from this point on is one hundred percent preventable. This is why he encourages people to take this pandemic seriously and just go out and get their vaccine.

Dr. Williamson wants people who are un-vaccinated to think about a brother, sister, mother, father, or child that has died from COVID and consider their struggle. He said this battle will be a team battle.

“Think about the healthcare workers that you care about because at the end of the day, we are all in this together, and none of us will succeed unless we all of us succeed.” Dr. Williamson said.