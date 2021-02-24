 

Monroe County, Ala., Courthouse named National Historic Landmark

Alabama

Location made famous in To Kill a Mockingbird

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROEVILLE, Ala (WKRG) — The iconic Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville has been named a National Historic Landmark.

Fewer than 3 percent of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places are NHLs. The designation is the highest recognition bestowed by the federal government and reflects the national importance of the site to the American people.

The courthouse attained international prominence as the inspiration and stage for one of the most beloved books in American history, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” written by Monroeville native Harper Lee and published in 1960. The Academy Award-winning film based on the book was released two years later. For the trial scenes, the set designers modeled the movie set exactly on the courtroom in the Monroe County Courthouse.

“The story from the Monroeville Courthouse brought worldwide acclaim to Harper Lee through its telling in To Kill a Mockingbird and also painted a portrait of Alabamians moving toward social justice at a time when we needed this positive image,” said Eddie Griffith, Alabama Historical Commission Chairman, in a statement. “By its designation as a National Historic Landmark, we note its importance to all Americans and to those from around the world who make the pilgrimage to Monroeville to stand in that courtroom and reflect on the values of a system of equal justice.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

50° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 50° 47°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 54°

Friday

73° / 54°
Showers
Showers 46% 73° 54°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 62°

Sunday

80° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 62°

Monday

64° / 49°
Showers
Showers 53% 64° 49°

Tuesday

66° / 54°
Showers
Showers 46% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

12 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
2%
48°

49°

3 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
48°

49°

7 AM
Showers
35%
49°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
50°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
60°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories