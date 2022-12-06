ALABAMA (WRBL) — A single-vehicle wreck left one Union Springs man dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 near the 11 mile marker of Alabama 110 in Montgomery County.

ALEA says Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that struck an embankment and overturned.

Faulk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate this accident. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.