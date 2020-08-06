Montgomery County DA issues arrest warrant for State Rep. Dismukes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has issued an arrest warrant for State Rep. Will Dismukes.

The warrant is for first-degree theft of property. Dismukes allegedly stole more than $2,500 from a former employer, Weiss Flooring.

#BREAKING: District Attorney Daryl Bailey announces arrest warrant for Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, for theft of property 1st for a reportedly stealing from a former employer, Weiss Flooring, for an amount in excess of $2500. pic.twitter.com/iGMt13uPl5 — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) August 6, 2020

Dismukes has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

This comes after calls for Dismukes resignation intensified following a social media post he made saying he attended a birthday celebration for a Klu Klux Klan founder.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement to CBS 42 regarding to alleged incident.

“If true, it is disappointing when a public official, elected with the confidence of the people, abuse that trust. I support the letter of the law, and no one is above it – especially those in public office.” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

