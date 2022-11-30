MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Two died after a tornado struck Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The tornado strike happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Montgomery County EMA’s Director Christina Thornton released the following statement regarding the storm.

“Our Montgomery County and Flatwood Community suffered a devastating tornado strike just after 3:30am this morning. We have confirmed reports that our community has lost two lives from the overnight tornado. Thanks to the heroic efforts of our first responders many other lives were saved. We pray for our community as we mourn this tragic loss of lives.”

– Director Thornton

There is no additional information available at this time.