MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced John Adam Vinson Jr., 32, from Montgomery, Alabama, pleaded guilty to multiple bank robbery charges and discharging a firearm while committing a crime.

According to Vinson’s plea deal and other court documents, on Dec. 14, 2020, he entered with a firearm into the Regions Bank branch located near Eastdale Mall in Montgomery, Alabama.

After entering, Vinson used his handgun and fired a shot into an empty bank teller desk. A bank employee heard the shot and left her office to investigate the noise.

Vinson immediately grabbed the female employee and demanded she open the entrance to the teller registers.

Once Vinson realized the employees could not open the entrance, he proceeded to jump over the counters and began unloading money from the teller drawers into a bag.

After filing bags with stolen cash, Vinson jumped back over the teller counters and ran out of the bank.

A responding Montgomery Police Officer spotted Vinson across the street from the bank and detained him.

In August 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Vinson for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence.

Vinson faces 20 years to life in prison and awaits a sentencing hearing.