Montgomery PD searching for 10-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old girl last seen in the area of Underwood Drive in Montgomery.
Laterryka Jones was last seen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, around 10 a.m. wearing a white T-shirt, blue pants and yellow Crocs. Montgomery PD said she was last seen riding a turquoise, purple and white 10-speed Huffy bicycle in the area of Underwood Drive.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laterryka Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.
