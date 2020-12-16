Montgomery PD searching for missing 38-year-old woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michela Crawford (Burton).

Crawford is a 38-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair, and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

She was last seen in the Mt. Meigs Road area in Montgomery, Alabama. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Crawford, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911.