ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing man. According to police, 79-year-old Jessie Lawson was reported missing by his caregiver at 8:33 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Lawson was last seen sitting on the front porch of his home, located in the 3900 block of Dabney Drive in Montgomery.

When he was last seen, Lawson was wearing gray shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information about Jessie Lawson should contact the Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).