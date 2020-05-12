Montgomery police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent a missing child alert Tuesday afternoon.

ALEA says the Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Madyson Jones.





Madyson Jones is a 16 year old white female. She was last seen around 3:00pm in Montgomery, Alabama on May 11, 2020.

She may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Alabama tag number 3BC100.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madyson Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651.

