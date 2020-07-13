Montgomery Police searching for missing 14-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since early Saturday morning.

Jakayla Safford was last seen in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle at the Stonebridge Apartments. She was wearing a blue tank top and black pants.

She is not considered a frequent runaway and has no mental illnesses, according to MPD.

If you have any information on Safford’s whereabouts, contact authorities immediately.

