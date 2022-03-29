MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, U.S. attorney Sandra J. Stewart and Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey with the IRS Criminal Investigation announced that a Montgomery taxpayer was sentenced to prison for creating false income tax returns.

On March 28, 2022, Alisaya Danita Thompson-Dixon, 44, received 37 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release, and a fine of $100,000 and $21,793.00 in restitution to the IRS.

According to Thompson-Dixon’s plea deal and other court documents, she managed “Magic Tax Service,” a tax preparation business in Montgomery, Alabama.

In June 2021, a grand jury indicted Thompson-Dixon and charged her with several counts of aiding and assisting in filing false tax returns for clients from 2015 through 2017.

During Thompson-Dixon’s plea hearing on Oct. 14, 2021, she confessed to assisting with filing false returns on two occasions.

She admitted to aiding a client on Feb. 15, 2016, by filing a tax return that falsely claimed a business income of $2,150.00 and $67,107.00 in expenses.

During aiding the client, Thompson-Dixon knew the client was not entitled to claim any business income or expenses, resulting in the IRS losing $11,294.00.

Additionally, Thompson-Dixon confessed to helping a client file an illegal tax return on Jan. 16, 2018.

Similar to her filing technique with other clients, she claimed false business revenue and expenses for a client, resulting in a $10,499.00 tax loss.

“Far too many tax preparers attempt to make money by putting false information on the returns of others,” stated U.S. Attorney Stewart. “In doing so, they are not only committing a crime, but they are also subjecting their customers to potential future scrutiny by the IRS. Hopefully, Ms. Thompson-Dixon’s sentence will serve as a warning to other tax return preparers who are considering schemes like these. I applaud the Internal Revenue Service for their efforts to identify tax fraud like this and hold the offenders accountable.”