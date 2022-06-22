MOTNGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — 18 people from Montgomery, Alabama, were arrested on various gun and drug charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama.

The arrests are part of a larger, multi-agency operation led by the United States Marshals Service that focuses on combatting violent crime in central Alabama. This operation was conducted from June 6 to June 17.

The following individuals were arrested:

Mario Aguilera, 38, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Antonio Bailey, 39, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Shay Barron, 45, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm

Patrick Bass, 42, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Julius Calhoun, 27, for possession of a stolen firearm

Rodricko Davis, 30, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Christopher Duncan, 39, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Antwon Fisher, 38, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Arthur Hamilton, 34, on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Deshunquez Harris, 27, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Eric Hoskins, 27, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Willie Thomas Luckie, Jr., 56, for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Kendarius Powell, 23, for possession of a stolen firearm

Marcus Salter, 26, for possession of a stolen firearm

Tadarius Salter, 22, for possession of a stolen firearm

Adrian Fitzgerald Talley, III, 29, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jeremiah Trammer, 32, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Washington, 41, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The United States Attorney’s Office states that these individuals are innocent until proven guilty, and that these indictments only allege that a crime has been committed.

Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of an unregistered firearm charges are a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime is a minimum of five years and may be served consecutively with other charges.

The sentencing for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute varies according to the type of controlled substance, weight of the substance, and other factors.

Other participating agencies in this operation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Montgomery Police Department; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office; the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles; and the United States Probation Office for the Middle District of Alabama.