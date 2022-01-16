Montgomery’s Legacy Museum to offer free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FILE – In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The civil rights leader had carried the banner for the causes of social justice — organizing protests, leading marches and making powerful speeches exposing the scourges of segregation, poverty and racism. Following the publication of “An Appeal for Human Rights” on March 9, 1960, students at Atlanta’s historically black colleges waged a nonviolent campaign of boycotts and sit-ins protesting segregation at restaurants, theaters, parks and government buildings. (AP Photo, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice will offer free admission for one-day only in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

In a Facebook post, the organization said all admission would be free on January 17, 2022.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the museum sits on the site of a former cotton warehouse and discusses the history of slavery. The expanded museum first opened last fall, and is run by the Equal Justice Initiative.

The museum’s website states it is, “situated on a site where enslaved Black people were forced to labor in bondage, the Legacy Museum offers an immersive experience with cutting-edge technology, world-class art, and critically important scholarship about American history,”

The museum itself was named the Alabama Tourism Department’s 2022 attraction of the year. Entrance to both attractions usually costs $5.

For more information, visit the Equal Justice Initiative website here.