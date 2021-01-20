 

 

Moore, 16 other congress members pledge to find common ground with Biden administration

Alabama
WASHINGTON (WDHN) — Rep. Barry Moore, R-Alabama, and 16 other congressmen pledged to work with the Biden administration in the coming years in a letter released Wednesday.

This came as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office Wednesday morning.

“Today, our nation embraces the peaceful transition of power & what unites us as Americans,” Moore wrote on his congressional Twitter. “For the good of the country & the Alabamians I proudly represent, I joined several of my colleagues in agreeing to find common ground, where possible, with the Biden Administration.”

In the letter, the congressmen expressed their wishes to put ideological differences aside and work together with the 117th Congress. Citing the impeachments and the Capitol riot, the congressmen said the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans do not work in Americans’ best interest.

“As there are clear ideological differences between us, I remain vigilant for the years ahead,” Moore said in another tweet. “Defending conservative values continues to be my top priority during my time in Congress.”

Moore represents the second congressional district of Alabama, which encompasses the Wiregrass.

