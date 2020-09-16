More than 2000 residents without power, Covington Electric says

Alabama

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Covington Electric Cooperative is reporting around 2,155 people don’t have power as a result of weather caused by Hurricane Sally.

These outages spread across every county in CEC’s coverage.

Here is the statement provided by the company.

CEC crews, along with assisting contract crews, have been diligently working throughout the night and early this morning to restore power as outages have occurred due to impacts of Hurricane Sally which made landfall early this morning along the Alabama coastline. As outside conditions have deteriorated, CEC line crews are currently only responding to emergency situations until the weather improves. This is for the safety of our lineman.

Outage numbers continue to fluctuate as the storms slowly moves inland. CEC members can monitor power outages using the Outage Viewer on our website. We are also posting updates on social media. CEC would like to remind its members to report outages by calling 800-239-1193 or by using the CEC App.

The CEC offices in Enterprise will be closed today to consolidate staffing resources during this major weather event.

We encourage everyone to stay inside their homes and off the roads until conditions have improved. Please avoid downed power lines and treat any power line as if it is energized. People seeing a downed power line should call CEC or 911.

It’s too early to say whether CEC will experience prolonged power outages. However, it’s always a good idea to remind people about the importance of generator safety. CEC urges people to carefully read the manufacturer’s instructions for using a portable generator. Improper use of a generator can be deadly to the homeowner and to the people restoring your power. You can read more about generator safety here https://covington.coop/safety/generator-safety/.

