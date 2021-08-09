More than 65,000 vaccine doses wasted because of low uptake

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has seen more than 65,000 COVID-19 doses wasted because health providers couldn’t find enough people to take them before they expired.

State Health Officer Scott Harris gave the numbers to reporters this week.

Harris said it was tragic to see the potentially life-saving doses wasted.

Alabama is one of the least vaccinated states in the country.

The state ranks last for the percentage of people fully vaccinated at 34%.

However, health officials have been heartened by a recent uptick in the number of vaccinations being given each day.