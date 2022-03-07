(STACKER) – Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

More News from WRBL

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and are a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.

1 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#50. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,585

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 336 (#169 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772

2 / 50Canva

#49. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,590

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#557 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047

3 / 50Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#48. Roger

Roger is a name of German origin meaning “famous spearman”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,615

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51 (#638 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,449

4 / 50Fotonium // Shutterstock

#47. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,754

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#657 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936

5 / 50Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#46. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,757

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,297 (#35 most common name, -26.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161

6 / 50yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#45. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,846

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#369 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619

7 / 50Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#44. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,881

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 435 (#126 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262

8 / 50Canva

#43. Danny

Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,893

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 109 (#403 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698

9 / 50Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#42. Barry

Barry is a name of Irish origin meaning “fair-haired”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,939

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1321 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #79

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,206

10 / 50Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#41. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,009

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 310 (#183 (tie) most common name, -84.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022

11 / 50Mallmo // Shutterstock

#40. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,027

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#494 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889

12 / 50Canva

#39. Ricky

Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,055

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#539 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342

13 / 50Negative Space

#38. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,078

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#190 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277

14 / 50Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,153

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 514 (#104 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514

15 / 50Canva

#36. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,157

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 291 (#194 (tie) most common name, -86.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285

16 / 50wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#35. Phillip

Phillip is a name of Greek origin meaning “fond of horses”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,172

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#255 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 50,364

17 / 50Flashon // Shutterstock

#34. Rodney

Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,200

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#390 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173

18 / 50Canva

#33. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,259

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#426 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539

19 / 50Canva

#32. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,267

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#474 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,334

20 / 50Canva

#31. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#147 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063

21 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,409

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#536 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,257

22 / 50Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#29. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,535

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 255 (#217 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587

23 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#28. Jimmy

Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,599

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 109 (#403 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,234

24 / 50My Good Images // Shutterstock

#27. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,750

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#287 (tie) most common name, -93.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677

25 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock

#26. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,840

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#349 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192

26 / 50Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#25. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,890

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#440 most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046

27 / 50Canva

#24. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,967

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98 (#445 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594

28 / 50Irisska // Shutterstock

#23. Jeffery

Jeffery is a name of German origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,102

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#336 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 79,520

29 / 50Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#22. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,139

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#335 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566

30 / 50Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#21. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,292

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#358 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669

31 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#20. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,416

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 370 (#149 (tie) most common name, -89.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739

32 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#19. Willie

Willie is a name of English origin meaning “resolute”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,556

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#338 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #92

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,575

33 / 50Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#18. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,661

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,522 (#19 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162

34 / 50Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#17. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,779

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#351 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440

35 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#16. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,878

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,776 (#12 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285

36 / 50Canva

#15. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,229

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#274 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105

37 / 50Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#14. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,235

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,316 (#33 most common name, -68.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231

38 / 50Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#13. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,255

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 957 (#60 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192

39 / 50Canva

#12. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,374

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#257 (tie) most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574

40 / 50burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#11. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,514

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 413 (#134 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010

41 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#10. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,102

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#247 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513

42 / 50morrowlight // Shutterstock

#9. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,489

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 415 (#131 most common name, -92.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552

43 / 50rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#8. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,772

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 645 (#90 most common name, -88.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888

44 / 50pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#7. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,567

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,465 (#23 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488

45 / 50Canva

#6. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,071

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,265 (#41 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975

46 / 50Canva

#5. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,358

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,239 (#1 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610

47 / 50Canva

#4. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,200

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,602 (#18 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169

48 / 50Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#3. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,872

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,986 (#3 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653

49 / 50Canva

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,930

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,969 (#9 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402

50 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock

#1. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,152

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,195 (#2 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986