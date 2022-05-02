(STACKER) – While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
1 / 50Canva
#50. Melanie
Melanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “black, dark”
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,143
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 261 (#176 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 53,326
2 / 50Canva
#49. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,157
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 91 (#483 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
3 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#48. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,163
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075
4 / 50Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#47. Stacey
Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,177
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222
5 / 50Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#46. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,191
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 246 (#191 (tie) most common name, -79.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
6 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#45. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,192
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
7 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#44. Leslie
Leslie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “garden of holly”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,208
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#440 (tie) most common name, -91.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,816
8 / 50CroMary // Shutterstock
#43. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,216
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#712 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
9 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#42. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,242
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#842 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
10 / 50Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#41. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,257
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#719 most common name, -96.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651
11 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock
#40. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,265
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
12 / 50Canva
#39. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,317
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1040 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759
13 / 50Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#38. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,321
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#371 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
14 / 50pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#37. Brandy
Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,341
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1637 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,953
15 / 50Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#36. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,367
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#246 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
16 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#35. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,368
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#755 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001
17 / 50Canva
#34. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,371
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9 (#1366 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,310
18 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#33. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,371
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 296 (#151 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #138
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 20,835
19 / 50George Rudy // Shutterstock
#32. Dana
Dana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,455
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#1060 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 51,292
20 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#31. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,481
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#967 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,718
21 / 50Canva
#30. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,493
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#254 (tie) most common name, -87.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
22 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#29. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,540
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#470 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
23 / 50Canva
#28. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,544
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#1008 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
24 / 50lascot studio // Pexels
#27. Misty
Misty is a name of English origin meaning “mist”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,595
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #75
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,284
25 / 50Pixabay
#26. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,680
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68 (#592 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
26 / 50Canva
#25. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,688
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#550 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
27 / 50riggleton // Shutterstock
#24. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,699
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 188 (#252 (tie) most common name, -88.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
28 / 50Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#23. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,747
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
29 / 50Durganand // Shutterstock
#22. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,772
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 238 (#198 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
30 / 50Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#21. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,900
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#775 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
31 / 50Pixabay
#20. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,915
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#621 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209
32 / 50Canva
#19. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,974
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042
33 / 50Canva
#18. Tonya
Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,043
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768
34 / 50PxHere
#17. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,044
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1637 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
35 / 50Mcimage // Shutterstock
#16. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,093
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#383 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
36 / 50Pexels
#15. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my oath”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,104
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, -12.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
37 / 50Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#14. Christy
Christy is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,174
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,559
38 / 50photoDiod // Shutterstock
#13. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,197
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
39 / 50Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#12. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,543
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#784 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
40 / 50Unsplash
#11. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,575
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
41 / 50Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#10. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,686
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1180 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
42 / 50Blend Images // Shutterstock
#9. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,863
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#791 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
43 / 50s_oleg // Shutterstock
#8. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,275
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,300 (#16 most common name, -60.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
44 / 50Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#7. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,340
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#344 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
45 / 50Pixabay
#6. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,797
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
46 / 50Canva
#5. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,855
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#502 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
47 / 50DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#4. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,700
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#304 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
48 / 50Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#3. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,215
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#368 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
49 / 50Pixabay
#2. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,383
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#165 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
50 / 50Pixabay
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,420
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#234 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791
This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.