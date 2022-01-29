Mother and boyfriend charged with Alabama toddler’s murder

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were arrested and charged in connection to a toddler’s death in April 2021.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Travius Sebastian Coleman and 27-year-old Jordan Ellan Harmon were arrested and charged with the murder of Harmon’s 15-month-old son Emery Michael-Knox Wilson. Coleman was Harmon’s boyfriend at the time of Wilson’s death.

Wilson died at the hospital on April 13th and an autopsy was ordered to determine a cause of death.

Sheriff Max Sanders said the autopsy results showed the child died from blunt force trauma to the head, that he had several other injuries and a toxicology report showed his system had the presence of compounds similar to those found in cannabis.

“He had a broken arm but it started to heal back. He had a crushed skull and numerous abrasions. There was two separate incidents. I don’t know if they got high that day or what happened,” said Sanders.

Officials told News 19 Deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 24 and County Road 214 on April 11, 2021, where someone was performing CPR on a toddler. They said the child was first taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital before being transferred to a Birmingham hospital.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said on April 12 Harmon was charged with aggravated child abuse and taken to the Lawrence County Jail with a $60,000 bond. She was released after posting bond in September 2021.

“She got out on bond. The reason everything is coming up now is because we just got the autopsy back. When she was arrested back in April there still was a charge of child abuse,” said Sanders.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said they brought Coleman in for questioning about the results of Wilson’s autopsy on January 25. Coleman was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of chemical endangerment and murder.

Harmon was arrested and charged with murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of chemical endangerment.

Tavius Coleman and Jordan Harmon

Coleman and Harmon were both taken to the Lawrence County Jail. Their bonds were set at $1,500,000 each.