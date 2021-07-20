Mother Mary Mission receives PPE donation valued at $100,000 on behalf of Russell and Macon Counties

Phenix City Ala. (WRBL) – Mother Mary Mission and Good 360, a local Alabama nonprofit organization, have partnered with Macon and Russell counties in Alabama to make sure the community has the necessary PPE.

The donation received was valued at $100,000 and will go towards protecting the community from new variants of COVID-19

“Today we’re having a distribution of PPE supplies Mother Marry Mission in partnership with Macon and Russel counties to distribute these products to the community,” says Frank Brown, CEO of Mother Mary Mission Inc. “It’s going to be a big benefit to the county and city because of the pandemic.”

County Leaders we thankful for the donation.

“The ones that I picked up today is going to go to our senior citizen building out in Fort Mitchell Alabama,” Says Cattie Epps Russell County Commissioner District 5. “To give to them so they can so they can help spread it out in the community. And then to our churches so we can help spread it out so we can make sure everyone can have good sanitizer.”

“We are so appreciative to be able to pick up some hand sanitizers from Mother Mary Mission,” says Detra Rosser of the Russel County Child Advocacy Center. “We still service children and we’re still practicing the COVID rules. Every child and parent that comes in we have them to sanitize before they come into our building and wear a mask also.”