HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A young mother of two, her youngest just days old, says she does not feel comfortable moving her baby into the home she is currently renting.

“Since I moved in, since September 30 I’ve been having issues with this property.”

Teaire Gangley says before then she had no issues with Folio Property Management company. She even gave the company a 5-star review 11 months ago, but says things have gone down hill since then.

Gangley says she was presented with options but they weren’t reasonable.

“The property manager told me like ‘oh, there’s another place that you could move to,’ the rent was higher,” she said. “I was in a no predicament to be able to move. So that pretty much wasn’t an option for me because I’m nine months pregnant. I’m about to have a baby and this is last minute I don’t have any boxes. I don’t have anything. I’m not prepared to move.”

Gangley says she temporarily agreed to find somewhere else to stay while repairs were being done, just before her baby’s due date.

“I was supposed to be back at the house the same day I got discharged from the hospital, which was on July 3,” she said. “Now we’re at July 10 and I’m still not here. So, it kind of makes it difficult because I have only so much stuff at the place that I’m staying now. I have a home that I can come to, but I can’t come here because no one’s telling me a timeframe for when I can come back when stuff will be done.”

News 19 Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker reached out to the property management group representative Gangley had direct contact with.

A woman who identified herself as Kim answered the phone.

“She had made a comment that she was going to go stay with her mom after she was in the hospital so that we could come in and get some repairs done,” Kim said.

Gangley says she stopped by the home the day it was scheduled to be finished and found a notice on the door regarding unpaid fees.

The woman says it was not an eviction notice.

“The notice that was on her door was not a final notice I explained to her that anytime that you pay rent when it’s due on the first and light on the fifth.”

But the mother of two claims she’s made her payments on time. She tells News 19 she discussed a potential glitch with late fees with Folio Property Management.

Kim said things were squared away with the house.

“All the repairs are done,” she said. “The only thing that the vendor has to go out today and do is just screw on the little part for the shower. That is it. Everything’s been done.”

But then someone who identified himself as Adam took over the phone call.

“So as far as News 19 is concerned which story are you looking for?” he asked on the phone.

News 19 explained we were not looking for any story other than what was actually happening with the rental property.

“The contractor tried to gain access and then was not able to get access, and he in turn is actually going back out to complete the repair,” Adam said.

Gangley said she’s tried to be patient.

“The most difficult part is having a place to stay and not able to actually stay here but have to pay rent for somewhere where I’m not staying,” she said. “Then I have a brand new child and a child that’s in daycare. I only have limited supplies because this was not in the plan for me to be out this long.”

She says even though she’s been inconvenienced she still has faith things will be alright.

“I’m not worried because I know God works miracles,” Gangley said. “And he don’t like ugly.”

One of the representatives for the property management group told us that we needed to speak with Jenna Waligora, a higher-up in the company.

News 19 called, left a voicemail and even sent an email request for an interview to no avail.

Gangley says she’s thankful she has a support system to fall back on but she would really like to be back in her own space. Her lease ends at the end of September.

We’ll continue to follow this matter for updates.