Mother turns pain into purpose: “Love Like Lexi Project” raising suicide awareness and prevention



SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — In the midst of grief, one Alabama mother has turned her pain into purpose. February marks 3 years since Smiths Station high-schooler Lexi Webb was laid to rest. Now, the organization named in her honor is making a lasting impact on area high schools.

Lexi was a softball star, student class president and a pillar in the Smiths Station Community. However, in February 2019, the girl with the contagious smile tragically lost her life to suicide.

As the community mourned the loss of Lexi, what they remembered most was the way she loved others… Thus, the “Love Like Lexi” project was born.













The organization shares Lexi’s story at school assemblies and teaches a curriculum that works to instill hope, self-worth and purpose in students.

Andrea Mills, Lexi’s mother and founder of the organization, says Lexi’s story speaks to students who may be struggling in silence.