TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight suspects were arrested following a recent operation that was conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The following details were in a Thursday press release from the agency:

Joe Oliver German, 48, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000

Demetrice Quintell Doss, 34, was charged with soliciting prostitution and first-degree possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $8,500.

Shontrey Markeith Spencer, 27, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

Earlethus Cadarius Blackmon, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

Manoah Jerah Williams Tippett, 37, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

Gary Leon Harris, 43, was arrested for soliciting prostitution, first-degree possession of marijuana, tax stamp required and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond was set at $31,000.

Maurice Rayshaun Carr, 41, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

Ricky Alan Cavanaugh, 63, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

The following suspects have been charged in relation to a separate investigation involving an underage victim, per the release. The investigation began in May and led to the following arrests: