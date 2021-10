OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) – U.S. 280 near Lee Road 188 is currently blocked off due to a multiple vehicle crash.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and has continued to delay traffic.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene. They are investigating the crash and assisting with traffic.

Stay with News 3 on air and online as we continue to gather details.