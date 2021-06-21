Muscle Shoals lawmaker to run for state auditor

Rep. Andrew Sorrell, pictured above with his wife Hannah, has announced his campaign for Alabama State Auditor. (Andrew Sorrell for State Auditor | Facebook.com)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Freshman lawmaker Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, has announced he is running for state auditor.

Sorrell, who was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018, made the announcement via Facebook Monday.

“I am truly a fiscal conservative, which makes me a perfect fit for the job of State Auditor,” said Sorrell in a statement. “I want to make sure that every penny of property belonging to the people of Alabama is properly accounted for.”

Incumbent State Auditor Jim Ziegler is term-limited after serving eight years in the office.

Sorrell listed the tasks of the office as “keeping track of $1.7 billion worth of state property spread over 176 different state boards and agencies, appointing registrars in 66 of the 67 counties, and serving on the board of Adjustment in Montgomery.”

Sorrell joins Kimberly pastor Stan Cooke in the race for the Republican nomination. Primary elections in Alabama will be held on May 24, 2022.