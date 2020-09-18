‘My Adventure Challenge’ group kicks off 3 outdoor challenges

Alabama

by: Erin Dunbar

Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The Group ‘My Adventure Challenge‘ just kicked off three challenges to bring out your daring side.

My Adventure Challenge encourages adventurers to explore new places by hiking, biking, or paddling. And these adventurers are open to everyone.

The Fall 50 Challenge, the Waterfall Chaser Challenge, and the Winter 100 Challenge just launched on the My Adventure Challenge website over the weekend. And the group’s organizer, Randy Householder, says you can tie the miles from all three challenges together.

The Fall 50 Challenge requires adventurers to hike 50 miles between Oct.1 and Nov 30th. Participants can use apps such as AllTrails to track mileage.

The Waterfall Chaser Challenge requires participants to take 10 waterfall photos within a 90 day time frame. The group says each waterfall must be 2 miles apart from one another.

Adventurers must complete 100 miles between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31st for the Winter 100 Challenge. With each hike requiring a minimum of 2 miles.

According to My Adventure Challenge, each individual challenge has a $28.95 entry fee. This fee covers your T-Shirt, My Adventure Challenge Sticker & a Challenge Button. 

The website says that t-Shirts will be mailed out within a few days of registering while your sticker and button will be sent after the group receives your completed log sheet.

When adventurers complete the Challenges, they can take a photo of their log sheet and email it to: info@myadventurechallenge.com. You can download the log sheets here.

These challenges also require Facebook and Instagram posts with certain hashtags, one being #MyAdventureChallenge.

You can follow My Adventure Challenge on Facebook and Instagram for updates and new challenges.

For more information about these outdoor challenges, click here.

Other challenges available are the Bike 1000 challenge and the Paddle 90 in 90 Challenge.

Randy Householder is also the founder of the popular adventure group Alabama Outdoor Adventurer, with over 12 thousand members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 69°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 83° 69°

Saturday

77° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 77° 61°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 56°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 73° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 73° 54°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 77° 56°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories