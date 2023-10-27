BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Around 20,000 people came out to Railroad Park for the Magic City Classic Tailgate Festival, that’s according to Director of Events and Community Engagement for Railroad Park Rhonda Robinson.

The free festival started at 6 p.m. Thursday. All attendees were encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the various food truck options there.

People in attendance said they look forward to events like this every year for Magic City Classic week.

“I enjoy it a whole lot because it’s safe, and I enjoy seeing all the people mingle together,” said festival attendee Wanda Pierce.