MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, June 20, Governor Kay Ivey announced that several counties in Alabama will be receiving more classrooms this fall as a part of her education initiatives.

69 classrooms, spread across 30 counties, will be introduced to schools in Alabama this 2023-2024 school year as an expansion of the Alabama First Class Pre-K program.

“Ensuring our youngest learners have a strong start to their educational journeys is one of my top priorities for my second term. Alabama continues to set the nationwide standard for success with the Alabama First Class Pre-K program,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am excited to see additional classrooms being awarded to areas of the state with low access and high rates of poverty. Providing all children, no matter their zip code, with a solid foundation in education is critical to the future success of our state.”

This expansion comes after Gov. Ivey signed the 2024 Education Trust Fund budget on June 1, which allotted nearly $12 million more to the Office of School Readiness that administers First Class Pre-K.

“Through the leadership of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, Alabama’s state pre-k program continues to move toward the goal of serving 70% of Alabama’s population of 4-year-old children,” Dr. Jan Hume, Acting Secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, said in a statement. “Since the program’s creation in 2000, we continue to prioritize age appropriate, impactful early learning and development experiences for children and their families.”

According to a press release, pay parity will continue to be ensured by the department for all First Class Pre-K teachers, following the same pay raises allotted to K-12 public school teachers.

A list of the new First Class Pre-K is located here.