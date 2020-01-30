New Auburn recycling program educates residents on sustainability

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn is initiating a new recycling program called The Recycling Partnership’s Feet on the Street campaign on Monday, Feb. 3.

The campaign works to help residents learn the importance of only recycling accepted items that are dry, empty and clean. The initiative will do this through curbside recycling education and recycling feedback.

The feedback, given by teams who will check residents’ curbside recycling carts, will assess the conditions of the items to be recycled. The team will then give residents custom feedback on how to better the quality of their recycled items. Items that have any remaining food waste, plastic bags, small electronics or batteries are not allowed in the recycling carts.

“Recycling is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Recycling properly saves taxpayer money by reducing the cost of dumping at the landfill and gives our citizens the ability to participate directly in helping our environment. Our citizens want to recycle the right way. Through this Feet on the Street Campaign, we are providing them real-time feedback to do just that.”

The Feet on the Street campaign is funded in part by a $175,000 grant from The Recycling Partnership, a national non-profit who support measurable sustainability through grants, research, and partnerships.

The City of Auburn has utilized these funds by purchasing 1,680 new recycling carts and creating new educational materials to promote helpful recycling among the residents. The city has even encouraged more than 400 residents to sign up for curb-side recycling. Roughly 85 percent of Auburn households are now contributing to the single-stream recycling program.