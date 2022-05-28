ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An expert and author has published a new guide to identifying birds in Alabama.

“Birds of Alabama” offers a unique experience for beginners, intermediate and advanced bird watchers with an identification system created by the writer, Marc Parnell.

Parnell offers an introductory look at what beginning birders need to get out into the field and start studying birds.

He believes a pair of binoculars is one of the most important items in a birders toolkit and that it should be one of the first purchases for beginners.

Parnell lives in Ohio.

He has written field guides for other states and cities but sees something special in Alabama.