New changes coming to next hunting season in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Conservation announced new changes to the 2020-21 hunting season.

Two new hunting zones have been added for the upcoming season: Zones D and E.

Marianne Hudson of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said the reason for the added zones is due to the breeding season starting earlier this year.

“The deer breeding season varies greatly throughout thes state and our biologists have learned through the gathering of data that the deer season in Zones D and E need to start a little earlier in order for hunters to take advantage of peak breeding season, and so since those deer are active and breeding earlier, those populations are basically breeding earlier in year than some other zones,” Hudson said.

Also, Zones D and E will be starting two weeks earlier than Zones A, B, and C.

Zone D includes all or parts of Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, and Winston counties. Zone E includes land in Barbour, Calhoun, Cleburne and Russell counties.

Zones D and E will allow hunting as early as Oct. 1. The remaining three zones (A, B, and C) will allow hunting as early as Oct. 15.

Hudson said that due to the pandemic, a lot of people have been quarantined and are now ready to experience new outdoor activities, which could include hunting.

“Alabama is a great place for non-residents to come and hunt and Alabama residents are fortunate to be here all the time and take advantage of our very liberal bag limits, and as mentioned, the economic impact is huge. Hunting offers numerous job opportunities in addition to tourism and people coming in to our state and spending on hotels and restaurants,” she said.

Hudson said it is important for hunters to know the rules of each zone and where they are located.

