MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 41-year-old cold case has resurfaced in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, this time with new technology on its side.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), in February of 1982, the body of a newborn had been left at a trash dump in the Pleasant Grove area. The baby, who appeared to have been born at full term, had been wrapped in a small woman’s housecoat and laid in a cardboard box.

For decades, the discovery of the baby girl left the department searching for answers; including the baby’s name.

“This was a case that for 40 years it’s been unresolved,” said Marshall County Chief Deputy Willie Orr. A case he says never left the heart of the department.

The body was taken for an autopsy and then returned to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO), according to the sheriff’s office. The infant was buried at the Crestview Cemetery in Guntersville under the name of Angel Jane Doe.

Now, a recently developed DNA analysis provided by Parabon Nanolabs is helping MCSO resume their search for answers in the case.

A release about the DNA analysis from the sheriff’s office stated that, “with advancements in DNA technology, it was determined that Genetic Genealogy testing would be the best course of action,” to help bring the infants identity to light.

The identity, Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent says, is a key part of any investigation.

“Whether it be from 40 years ago or whether it be from today, we have to know who the individual is so you can start making connections with family, start questioning people, start finding out a little more of what happened,” Nugent said.

Angel Jane Doe was exhumed on November 30, after Nugent received an exhumation order. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the infant’s remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA retrieval.

After another recent success with genetic genealogy, authorities say they are hopeful that the technology can also be used to resolve this case.

“When there’s something new that we can do, like any other cold case, we want to do everything we can to bring closure to that case,” Chief Deputy Orr said.

With the help of this DNA analysis, Parabon can take an unknown DNA sample and compare it to known DNA samples from family members that can be traced from other data bases. Markers from the DNA can also be narrowed down to develop specific family relationships and give a description of what the individual might have looked like.

Nugent tells News 19 the process can take months or years to complete.

“The department of forensics will actually take that information [the DNA makeup] and they will actually send it to the companies, submit it back to the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office, and it will be forwarded to these companies that have samples on file to compare it to,” the coroner said.

Orr says no matter how old the case, MCSO never stops working to bring closure to the victims involved.

If anyone has information regarding Angel Jane Doe, they are urged to contact MCSO at (256)-528-2034.