ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) – A new court filing details the behaviors of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of murdering his family in 2019, including the attempted poisoning of his stepmother with peanut butter.

The court records show malicious acts that led to the murders of five of his family members and reveal new information about Mason’s behavior at home.

District attorneys say Mason knowingly put peanut butter in his stepmother’s coffee despite her severe allergy to peanuts.

The discovery filing also alleges Mason threatened his father, John Sisk, and stepmother, Mary Sisk, and was forceful with his siblings at home. It also stated that he had “anger control” issues with his brother.

Prosecutors say Mason stole two rings from his stepmother and gave them away and stole a gun from his grandmother’s house.

As previously reported, Mason is facing multiple counts of capital murder in connection to the shooting deaths of his father, stepmother and three siblings.

A pretrial conference for the case is expected to be held on August 12, 2022.