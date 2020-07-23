New Jersey man arrested after biting, trying to disarm Cullman County sheriff’s deputy

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a New Jersey man after he refused to leave a residence, attempted to disarm a sheriff’s deputy and bite the same deputy.

According to CCSO, deputies were dispatched to a home in Holly Pond Wednesday on a civil disturbance call. Once on the scene, authorities found 27-year-old Moshe Issakov of Lakewood, N.J. who refused to leave the residence.

Deputies then again asked Issakov to leave. It was then Issakov became “enraged” and attacked a deputy, trying to disarm him and biting him several times.

Issakov was ultimately arrested by CCSO and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center. He has been charged with second-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespassing. He is being held on a $50,000.

