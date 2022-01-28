New off-road vehicle trail opens in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Lakepoint State Park celebrated the soft opening of their off-road vehicle trail just in time for spring break. The brand-new clay trail is located where the golf course used to be, and people can now bring in their side-by-sides to ride the course and provide feedback for improvements.

“We’re going to ask you to complete a survey after you ride, as you come in and use the park and the course. We’re going to ask for your input on where we may need signage, places on the trail that are confusing or hard for you to understand… so when people do get out, they’ll have a better experience on the trail.” Odell Banks, Southeast District Supervisor, Alabama State Parks

The park offers multiple routes for riders at different skill levels and has a directional trail for riders looking for a longer, scenic route. Guests can ride the course for $20 and the park plans to have a rental fleet of O.R.V.s by their grand opening in March.

“As one person put it, it’s like a rollercoaster. So you get out there, there’s hills that you can go across… if you go across them fast enough you will get some air. What we’re looking for is for people to come out and enjoy it.” Odell Banks, Southeast District Supervisor, Alabama State Parks

As the tourism industry took a hit during the pandemic, Lakepoint felt its impacts. Their park typically has a full schedule of everything from weddings to family reunions, to church retreats. As people stayed home, many events on the park’s calendar were canceled or put on hold due to COVID-19.

Lakepoint is hoping this O.R.V. trail will be one of their many projects to help increase tourism in the new year and beyond.

NOTE: Four-wheelers are currently not allowed on the course.