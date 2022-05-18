BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Polling released Wednesday by Emerson College and The Hill shows Alabama primary voters split on issues involving abortion.

The poll of 1,000 early voters and very likely Alabama primary voters was conducted May 15-16, nearly two weeks after a draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to media.

The results show Alabama primary voters split on Roe v. Wade: 47% think the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade while 41% think the Supreme Court should uphold it. Twelve percent (12%) are unsure.

The poll also asked which of the following statements comes closest to their position on abortion: legal in all cases, legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, legal up to 6 weeks of pregnancy, legal only in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered, or illegal in all cases.

A plurality of respondents, 46%, said abortion should be legal only in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman’s life is endangered. Nineteen percent (19%) say it should be legal in all cases, 14% say it should be illegal in all cases, 12% say it should be legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, and 9% think it should be legal up to 6 weeks of pregnancy.

Finally, the poll asked Alabama primary voters whether state lawmakers should make abortion harder to access, easier to access, or simply not pass new abortion laws at all.

A plurality, 48%, of voters say the Alabama legislature should make abortion harder to access, 28% say lawmakers should make it easier to access, and 24% say lawmakers should not pass abortion laws.

The poll shows significant differences in opinion about abortion across age groups and political preferences but reflects little difference between the views of men and women on the topic.

Younger voters and those who voted for Biden were more likely to support abortion rights while older voters and those who voted for Trump were more likely to support restrictions on abortion access. Men and women responded similarly to questions about abortion, with a plurality of both groups saying abortion should be more difficult to access. A majority of both groups (52.7% of men and 51.9% of women) would prefer abortion be easier to access or that no new laws about abortion be passed.