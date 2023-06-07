FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — American Cruise Lines has launched a new ship that’s making its way down the Tennessee River, with a few stops in some local ports of call.

The cruise line’s newest riverboat, the American Serenade, docked in O’Neal Harbor in Florence Monday morning and will be in Decatur on Tuesday.

The ship is American Cruise Lines’ newest ship making a trek from Chattanooga to Nashville in an eight-day, seven-night trip upriver. The itinerary includes stops in Florence and Decatur and the ship will also offer trips back along that same route in the other direction from Nashville to Chattanooga.

The ship can hold around 180 guests and offers sun decks and grand dining.

“Just christened this April on the Mississippi, American Serenade is the newest riverboat in the country, accommodating just 180 guests in 100% private balcony accommodations.” American Cruise Line Representative Alexa Paolella said about the ship.