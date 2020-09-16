New scooter company brings new way to get around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — A new scooter company is coming to Birmingham.

In previous years, Bird Scooters were removed from the city. Then, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law paving the way for scooters to make a comeback.

Crosstown Scooters opened for business in September 2020, offering scooter and scoot coup rentals. The vehicles can be rented on an hourly or daily basis. Owner Glenn Drennen said it was his goal to offer something that could connect the growing number of entertainment districts in the Magic City.

“One of the main goals of this is to connect all of the entertainment districts: bars and restaurants are spending more and more time outdoors,” Drennen said.

Drennen took a family trip to Florida and rented similar scooters. He said upon returning to Birmingham, he realized his home city had nothing similar.

“I was in Miami this summer with the family and we rented motor scooters to go around South Beach,” Drennen said. “I came back to Birmingham and realized there was nothing here like that.”

He decided to make it happen, purchasing five vehicles for residents and tourists to rent out.

Birmingham city councilor and transportation committee chair Stephen Hoyt is a fan of the scooters. He said this is a great way to see his city grow.

“I just think this is a great opportunity for the city to continue to experience growth,” Hoyt said.

The scooters are cleaned in between uses. You must be 18 or older and have a valid driver license to rent one. To learn more, click here.

