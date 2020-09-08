New video shows moments after Bass Pro shooter was tased, apprehended

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — New video taken by an employee of Bass Pro shows officers surrounding the shooter.

A mass shooting was averted Saturday after the man who police say is responsible for shooting dozens of rounds at the Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort was tased and put on the ground. That man, 38 year-old Robert Smith, is now behind bars and charged with two felonies, assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling along with two misdemeanors. His family has no idea what prompted Smith to open fire on the store.

One of the employees at work during the shooting sent WKRG News 5 these videos she took moments after Smith was apprehended. That employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was one of the scariest moments of her life.



The employee told WKRG News 5, “I heard these loud pop, pop, pop, pops. We watched them tase him and he didn’t want to go down at first, but he finally did and they apprehended the whole situation.”

As you can in the video, at least 10 officers, state troopers, deputies, and medical staff surrounded Smith as he is on the ground. The employee says before these videos were taken and she knew what was happening, it was a normal workday until she heard the gunfire start. After that, she started going toward the break room, but her coworkers stopped and told her to come upstairs with them because someone was shooting.

“It was so much to take in. Like, I’m still in shock. It was really, really scary. Like the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” she said.

