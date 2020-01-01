New Year’s Day crash kills three and injures another near Wetumpka

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash at 2:28 a.m. New Year’s Day has claimed three lives and injured one person.

Trooper Michael Carswell with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Ladarious Antonio Griffin, 25, of Montgomery was killed when the 1997 Lexus ES300 he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Two passengers in the Lexus were killed: Charnavia Lashay Hinkle, 22, of Montgomery and Lamisha Nicole Avera, 22, of Wetumpka.

“All three deceased occupants were not wearing seatbelts. The only survivor was a passenger, who was using a seatbelt. The passenger was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” said Carswell.

The crash occurred on Rifle Range Road near Peace Church Road, approximately five miles east of Wetumpka.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.