Newly released report shows Alabama’s improving in fight against COVID-19, but concerns remain

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser, left, hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

A newly-released report on COVID-19 across the U.S. shows Alabama ranking near the center for new cases, but in the top five for new deaths.

The report that was published Sunday and released Wednesday by the Biden administration contains a wealth of information about how Alabama’s faring in the war against the coronavirus.

Alabama ranked fifth in the nation for deaths per 100,000 cases, with 456. Arkansas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Arizona all ranked above Alabama.

The report does contain numbers that indicate a positive trend, despite Alabama’s high rate of deaths per 100,000 cases. That death rate was down 46 percent from the week before.

And the state improved in almost every category from the previous week. New cases were down 20 percent, placing Alabama 21st in the nation. Hospital rates were down 15 percent, and staff shortages at hospitals also improved slightly.

The report shows a 10 percent decrease in new cases at skilled nursing facilities and a 14 percent decrease in staff cases at facilities. The number of facilities with new resident deaths also declined slightly, and hospital admissions across the state also went down.

Jefferson County had the most new cases in the last three weeks, followed by Madison and then Mobile County. Montgomery and Baldwin counties rounded out the top five.

Click here to read the full report.

Roughly 10 percent of hospitals in the state reported having four to six days of personal protective equipment supplies, which included N95 and surgical masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection.

The report’s release was announced by White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar.

The reports which are available for every state, have been providing governors and state health officials a snapshot in time of the state of the pandemic. Until Wednesday, they were not seen by the public.