Nick and Terry Saban donate to save Space Camp in Huntsville

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry Saban, donated to save Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala. through Nick’s Kids Foundation.

The Sabans donated an undisclosed amount to the campaign and signed their names along with Nick Saban’s children’s foundation that pours into youth and youth organization.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors and the efforts of Nick and Terry Saban, Nick’s Kids Foundation has distributed over $9 million to hundreds of deserving organizations and causes,” the Nick’s Kids Foundation’s website states.

Their donation comes as the funds to save Space Camp reach over $1.5 million. The amount comes from over 8,000 donors and helped the U.S. Space and Rocket Center reach its goal.

The money will be used to keep the museum operating and allow Space Camp to open in April 2021.

The Rocket Center closed March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the museum reopened in May, and Space Camp resumed at the end of June. But according to the Rocket Center, business is down drastically since reopening, and Space Camp had about 20 percent of its normal enrollment.

