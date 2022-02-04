Nine year sentenced handed down to former Alabama corrections officer supervisor in connection to inmate assault

ALABAMA (WRBL) – A former Alabama corrections officer is going to federal prison for nine years in connection to the assault of an inmate.

On Feb. 4, 2022, Willie M. Burks III, 41, was sentenced to 108 month in prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility in February 2019, where he worked as a lieutenant for the Alabama Department of Corrections.

“Those working inside our jails and prisons have a duty to intervene in the face of unlawful and violent conduct being carried out by their colleagues,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division

According to officials, Burks failed to stop Ulysses Oliver Jr., a correctional officer under him, from assaulting two inmates to punish them for bringing contraband into the prison. The two were handcuffed and not resisting, officials said.

The inmates were being held in an observation room, when Oliver took the first one out of the room and into the hall. According to officials, that inmate was punched and kick multiple times and then beaten with a baton by Oliver. Burks entered the hallway after Oliver assaulted the inmate.

Burks stood and watch as Oliver pushed down, kicked, and beat the second inmate with a baton while Burks watched.

According to officials, Burks, “despite having the duty, ability and opportunity to intervene to stop Oliver from beating the second inmate, Burks only stood by and said, ‘it’s fair’.”

Other correctional staff under Burks was present at the time of the assault and no one attempted to intervene and stop it from happened.

After the assault, Burks allowed Oliver to come back into the observation room where the victims were held. As Burks again stood by and did nothing, Oliver entered, stood over the victims, and shoved the tip of his baton into the face of one of the victims, lacerating the victim’s face.

Oliver and two other former corrections officers have pleaded guilty in connection with this incident.

“The job of a correctional officer can be difficult and hazardous,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart for the Middle District of Alabama. “A vast majority of them serve with honor and are dedicated to upholding their duty to protect and serve. Unfortunately, some choose to ignore their sacred oaths and engage in criminal conduct or turn a blind eye when others do so. This office will continue to vigorously enforce our nation’s laws and hold officers who break the law accountable.”

Burks will have two years of supervision following his release from prison..