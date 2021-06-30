No decision after full day of jury deliberations in Christopher Henderson trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A decision was not reached during the first full day of jury deliberations in the Christopher Henderson capital murder case.

After three days of testimony and one day dedicated to closing arguments and charging the jury, the jurors gathered at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to decide the fate of Christopher Henderson. He’s accused of killing 5 people at a home in New Market and then lighting the house on fire in 2015, resulting in 15 charges.

Henderson is facing four capital murder charges in the death of Kristen Smallwood, two counts of capital murder in the death of Kristen’s mother Jean Smallwood, and three capital murder charges each for the three children involved.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday the jury asked for clarification on a few things, including a definition of complicity and the definition of “starting and maintaining” in regards to arson.

Later in the afternoon they asked for an index of exhibits but the court didn’t have one. The jury also asked Judge Chris Comer what would happen if they couldn’t reach a verdict.

Judge Comer responded that the jury hadn’t deliberated long enough.

2. If we cannot agree is it acquittal or hung on a particular charge. Judge Comer says with the number of charges that are on the table they really haven’t been deliberating long enough to address this. — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) June 30, 2021

After 8 hours no decision was reached Wednesday, the jury will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.