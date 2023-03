CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A train with cars designed to carry concrete derailed in Calhoun County Thursday morning.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, around 30 train cars were involved in the derailment that happened near Iron City Motorway and Angel Road around 6:50 a.m.

Wade confirmed that all of the train cars were empty at the time of the accident, so no hazardous material was spilled. No injuries were reported.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.