NOON UPDATE: ADPH reports 6,429 cases of coronavirus statewide, 365 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues to fight against the spread of COVID-19 as it begins the process to reopen parts of the state economy and local businesses.

As of 12/11 a.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 6,429 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 219 reported dead to the virus.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 859 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date.

Those numbers rose over the weekend, going up from the 5,832 reported cases as of the Friday evening update. The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

In Lee County, there are 365 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 285, with 53 in Russell County, and 33 in Barbour County.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.